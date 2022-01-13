COVID-19 Mitigation: Vodafone Healthline meets healthcare needs of 40,000 people

The Vodafone Ghana Foundation, through its healthline initiative, has provided medical services to about 40,000 people last year as part of efforts to control overcrowding in health facilities amid COVID-19.

The initiative is a television programme that affords members of the public the opportunity to interact with medical doctors over their health concerns.

Doctors also enlighten the public on varied health disorders, support the public through the sponsorship of Vodafone Ghana Foundation to undergo surgeries and provide economic empowerment and livelihood support to beneficiaries.

Dr. Byrite Asamoah, a Clinical Director, Vodafone Healthline, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, on the sidelines of a programme to review initiatives and project impacts of the Foundation, explained that the outreach provided health solutions to thousands of people who could have massed up at already crowded health facilities.

“…We provided some health services to them via our call centres, gave them directives on how to have their conditions reversed or controlled,” he said.

“We’ve answered almost 40,000 calls and its been quite impactful. We’ve been able to talk to a few people who were at the verge of committing suicide and linked them to appropriate team to handle.”

This year, Dr. Asamoah, said the initiative would be stepped up much higher to support more deprived communities, which were deprived of medical doctors and or health resources.

He said last year, the Greater Accra region recorded the highest percentage of medical calls (40.64 per cent), followed by the Ashanti region (14.55), Eastern (8.91), Central (8.02), Western (7.68), and Volta (6.32).

The rest are: Northern (4.07 per cent), Bono-East (1.87 per cent), Upper East (1.57 per cent), Upper West (1.36 per cent), Western North (1.15 per cent), Oti region (1.06 per cent), Bono-Ahafo region (1.1 per cent), North East region (0.93 per cent), Savannah region (0.51 per cent), and Ahafo region (0.25 per cent).

Dr Asamoah said 60 per cent of the calls were from males while the rest came from females.

Ms Nura Abdul-Raman, the ‘321’ Product Manager, Viamo, a partnering company of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, explaining the services, said the service worked like a local google application where one could phone in and listen to information on health, news, entertainment, and sexual and gender-based violence, among others.

She said it was free on demand and presented in five local languages – Dagbani, Hausa, Twi, Ga, Ewe and English.

Ms Abdul-Raman encouraged Vodafone users to dial ‘321’ on their phones to access their life coach information.

Reverend Amaris Nana Perbi, the Head of the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, mentioned the ‘Homecoming’, ‘Healthfest’, ‘Ultrasound Scan’, Charitable Giving’, ‘Vodafone Instant Schools’, ‘ICT Hubs’, ‘Kindred’ and ‘Tree Planting’ as some of the projects undertaken by Vodafone last year to touch lives and make “communities smile.”

Vodafone, he said was motivated to keep expanding and enhancing its corporate social responsibility activities at all sectors in the quest to helping the nation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

He stated the commitment of the Foundation to helping transform communities and putting smiles on the faces of people this year through

life-changing initiatives.