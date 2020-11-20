MTN Ghana, a major telecom operator in the country, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Yagbon Traditional Council to support efforts at adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



The donation was also to augment the efforts of the government and the Traditional Council at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PPE donated included hand sanitisers, face masks, face shields, tissue paper, veronica buckets and liquid soap.

Mr Martin Yaw Kumobah, Eastern Corridor Sales Controller of MTN Ghana, who presented the items to authorities of the Gonja Traditional Council at Damongo in the Savannah Region, said “As our traditional partners, we deem it a necessity to support your efforts at fighting the spread of the virus in this community.”

Mr Kumobah said even though the country had been largely successful in the fight against the disease over the past few months, the past few weeks had seen a steady rise in the numbers.

He said “The steady rise underscores our presence here today as we cannot rest on our oars but continue in our strive to respond to the spread disease. ”

Alhaji Afuli Losina, Linguist to the Jakpa Palace at Damongo, who received the items, applauded MTN Ghana for the kind gesture to the community towards fighting the disease in the area.