In pursuit of its “Wear it for Me” and “BE WISE” campaigns, the MTN Ghana Foundation, has presented 3,000 pieces of N95 nose masks to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH).

The behavioural change campaign is aimed at increasing public awareness and encouraging Ghanaians to wear face masks to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Prince Owusu Nyarko, Western and Central Regional Senior Manager of MTN, who presented the items, said the contribution formed part of the many interventions by the Company amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Foundation had already donated to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund and the Noguchi Memorial Institute since the virus was detected in the Country.

“MTN is not only investing in PPE, but we are also investing in behavioural change, that is why the “Wear it for Me” and “BE WISE” campaign was launched to encourage Ghanaians to wear nose masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mr Nyarko encouraged the public to adhere to the safety protocols issued by national and global authorities to avoid the spread of the virus.

He said donations would be made to 30 hospitals across the country.

Dr Eric Kofi Ngyedu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CCTH, who received the items on behalf of the hospital, expressed appreciation to MTN Foundation for the support, which will benefit both the hospitals and its clients.

He was optimistic that a change in people’s attitude and strict adherence to the health and safety protocols would enable the country to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.