Mobile Telecommunications Network, (MTN) Ghana, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to two traditional authorities in the Ashanti Region to support the fight against COVID-19 in those areas.

The traditional areas are Sewua in the Bosomtwe District and Asokore Mampong, in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

The donation was to reinforce the MTN’s coronavirus prevention campaign “Wear for me” which is intended to create awareness on the need for members of the public to wear face masks as part of the safety protocols to curb the spread of the virus in their communities.

The items included, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, face masks, liquid soaps, tissue and Veronica buckets.

Mr. Charles Osei Akoto, Head of Technical for the northern sector, who presented the items on behalf of MTN, said the gesture was to support the traditional authorities in the fight against the global pandemic, which had massively affected businesses.

Mr. Akoto stressed the need for members of the public to continue to adhere to all the safety protocols outlined by the Ghana Health Service to help curb the resurgence of the virus in recent weeks.

He said MTN Ghana was concerned about the gradual rising in the cases of the virus in the country in recent weeks and thus, decided to provide the PPE to support the fight against the spread of the virus.

Mr Akoto said the company had made similar donations to a number of health facilities in the Ashanti Region to help the health workers to discharge their duties effectively.

He encouraged the citizenry to continue to adhere strictly to all the safety protocols issued by local and global authorities to combat the spread of the virus, adding that it was for all to wear nose masks at all times when they were in public places.

Nana Kwaku Amankwaa Sarkodie II, Chief of Sewua, expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana for remembering the people of the community and coming in to support them and promised to distribute the items to the people to help protect themselves from the virus.

Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah, Chief of Asokore Mampong, also thanked MTN for the kind gesture, and said he would work to encourage the people of the area to strictly adhere to all the safety protocols laid down by the government to help curb the spread of the virus.