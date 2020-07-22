Mr. Emmanuel Ansah, the Nkoranza North District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on traditional authorities, civil society organizations and religious leaders to support the COVID-19 educational campaign.

This, he said, would help to ensure behavioural change among the populace.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Busunya, Mr Ansah said concerted efforts were required to change the mindset of people and to make them comply with the COVID-19 protocols.

He said many of the people in the local communities were not washing their hands with soap under running water, though the Assembly had provided Veronica Buckets at some public places to support handwashing.

Mr. Ansah said the directorate was actively engaging the local FM stations and community information centres to sensitize the populace on the early symptoms and signs of the viral disease, protective measures and government restrictions.

Mr Ansah advised the youth in the area to eschew promiscuous lifestyles that could easily expose them to COVID-19, and urged the people to seek early medical care, and avoid self-medication if they fell sick.

