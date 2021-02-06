Mr Michael Lumortsey, President, Akatsi South Municipal Conference of Heads of Basic Schools (COHBS), has said Schools in the Municipality have since not recorded a single case of the novel coronavirus disease.

He said the situation is similar in most Basic Schools across the country and there was the need to maintain the strict adherence to the safety protocols always “so that academic activities can progress.”

Mr Lumortsey made the revelation in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) stemming from calls by some parents and individuals to halt school activities due to the new surge of the virus across the country.

He said all basic schools within his area recorded no case of the disease since schools have re-opened in January “so it would be too early for us to call for the closure of our basic schools.”

Some parents the GNA interacted with after school hours expressed divided focus about their wards educational drive.

Mrs Rejoice Lawson, a parent, said the future of her children must also be considered and that “the situation must just be managed to keep all of us safe.”

Mr Samuel Numatekpor, another parent added, “our kids must go to school and learn but strict adherence is key.”

Some parents also lamented about the closure of schools, which lasted for several months saying, “the move had affected the academic performance of their children even though the government had made some e-learning provisions.”

Mr Godson Tome, Proprietor of Kingship Knowledge Academy, a private school at Akatsi however assured that the welfare of every school pupil would be protected.

Checks from the Akatsi South Municipal Health Directorate also revealed that schools within the area have not recorded any case of the disease.

However, the GNA observed non-compliance with the safety protocols by some pupils after school hours.

The Akatsi South Municipality has recorded two active cases of COVID 19 since its surge in January, this year.