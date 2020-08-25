Zoomlion Ghana Limited has cautioned students of tertiary institutions that the disinfection exercises being carried out across the various institutions are not a 100 per cent measure for the containment of COVID-19.

They also urged them not to abandon the recommended protocols including; hand washing with soap under running water, wearing of nose masks and physical distancing among others, but observe them to complement the disinfection exercise to defeat the virus.

Mr Emmanuel Volsuuri, the Upper West Regional General Manager of Zoomlion, gave the caution during the disinfection of the Wa Technical University and other Colleges of Education in the region.

He noted that the disinfection exercise was in line with President Akufo Addo’s recent announcement of the return of the final year students of tertiary institutions this August to complete their examinations.

“As the students return to write their exams, we once again found it important to disinfect the high risk areas such as lecture theatres, administrative blocks, wash rooms and all other surfaces to ensure that any bacteria or virus is deactivated and make the school environment safe before they arrive on campus”, Mr Volsuuri said.

Mr Abu Fatawu, the Estates Officer of the Wa Technical University, thanked Zoomlion and the government for coming to disinfect their facilities to ensure they were safe ahead of the return of students.

He said the school on its own also put in a number of measures including; the provision of hand sanitizers and veronica buckets at vantage places for students to constantly sanitize and wash their hands to prevent any possible virus from spreading.

He said the school also received nose masks from government, adding that they would therefore distribute them to students as soon as they arrive on campus and strictly enforce their usage for the safety of everybody.

“Our lecture theatres have all been rearranged in compliance with the physical distancing protocol”, Mr Fatawu said and added that with all these measures in place, their students would be safe whilst on campus.