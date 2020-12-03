Madam Delphine Gborgblorvor, the Obuasi East District Director of Health Services, has called on the residents in the area to continue to strictly adhere to all the covid-19 preventive protocols.

She said the district had recorded four new cases of covid-19 and it was important for the people to take the safety protocols seriously to prevent a spike in the district.

Madam Gborgblorvor made the call at the inauguration of the District Health Executive Platform Committee at Obuasi.

Under the auspices of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), the Committee has the immediate mandate to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus disease within the district.

For the next 2 years, CHAG will be supporting CoVID-19 related activities in the district – monthly meetings, training programs, contact tracing, case management and educational programs on the Coronavirus disease in the various communities.

Dr Adrian Mike Agyen, Medical Director of the SDA Hospital at Obuasi, said the initiative from CHAG was to complement the government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

He said CHAG had rolled out the initiative in 40 districts across the country to help mitigate the spread of the virus in the country.

Dr Agyen called on the public to be wary of the COVID-19 disease and observe all the preventive protocols.

Madam Faustina Amissah, Obuasi East District Chief Executive, applauded CHAG for the initiative and pledged the support of the assembly to achieve the desired results.