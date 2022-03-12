COVID-19 & Other Pandemics Come For A Purpose, Be Resolute – Catholic Priest

The Reverend Father Louis C. Adu-Poku, an Italian-based Ghanaian Catholic Priest, has advised the people to be resolute and endure the challenges of life.

“Whatever difficulty comes on our way in the course of our lives such as the COVID-19 pandemic is for a purpose,” he noted.

According to the Catholic Priest, the challenges of life were unavoidable, therefore, it was up to the people to develop a strong mentality in overcoming them.

Rev. Father Adu-Poku, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the sidelines of a book launch in Kumasi, said mankind had been confronted with varied setbacks in recent times, throwing many people into despair and not certain of what would happen in the future.

He said the wanton destruction of biodiversity and ecology, legalisation of same-sex marriage, poverty, climate change and other development challenges could be overcome.

It was against this backdrop that he launched the book, titled ‘Leaving or Living Temptation’, saying the document sought to inspire mankind to be patient and strive to be confident in whatever situation one finds himself.

The book, authored by the Rev. Father Adu-Poku, has 274 pages and seven chapters dealing with how to overcome the challenges of life.

The Catholic Priest said the book aimed at teaching readers the price one had to pay if he or she decided to live according to the principles of life.

The author lauded his mentors for their encouragement and asked the public to strive to get a copy for their own benefit.

Mr Franklin Asamoah, a legal practitioner, said there was a lot to learn from the book as it represented the author’s life experiences.

Mr Joseph Kwabena Onyinah, former Ashanti Regional Director of Education, advised the youth not to make haste in trying to succeed in life, but to take their time and have faith in God in whatever they do.