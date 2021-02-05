Volta River Authority Vra
Volta River Authority Vra

The Volta River Authority (VRA), says its health professionals are adequately equipped to handle COVID-19 cases at the Akosombo International School, and called for calm.

A statement from the Corporate Affairs and External Relations Unit of the Authority on Friday, February 05, said, following the reopening of schools, COVID-19 screening had been ongoing for staff and students.

It said all who tested positive so far were stable and without symptoms, but in isolation for “further management and treatment by VRA Hospital Staff”.

The statement said parents of students were duly informed and urged staff and students to continue with strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.