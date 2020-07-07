Accra Girls Senior High School has assured of the safety of students following news of reported cases of Covid-19 in the School.

“Parents, the situation is under control and your wards are safe, so you can go home with a peaceful mind,” the School’s representative told parents and guardians on Monday morning, who went to the school to withdraw their wards.

Some parents told the Ghana News Agency that they gathered on a social media platform that six students and a teacher had allegedly tested positive for Covid-19 and rushed to a hospital in an ambulance.

Mr Shaibu Adamu, a parent said, “We have a PTA WhatsApp platform and since the news broke on the COVID-19, we have asked the authorities if it is true or false, tried to find out the steps they are taking to control the situation.

“We have also tried to find out which of the students have contracted the virus so that parents can know what to do, but none of the authorities is prepared to talk to us.

“We are not doing anything untoward here. All we are demanding is that the authorities address us,…and what they are currently doing to control the situation, so that we parents can have some little peace of mind.”

However, the authorities assured them that the students were in safe hands and pleaded with the parents to go back home.

Some of the parents and guardians later told the Ghana News Agency that they were less worried after a closed door meeting with the school authorities.

The Agency also spotted some students signalling their parents that they were fine and asked them to go home.

