Mr Bright Nyatsikor, Adaklu Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party on Tuesday said the COVID-19 pandemic is not respectful of political boundaries or colour, which called for concerted efforts at fighting the disease.

He, therefore, enjoined Ghanaians not to make political capital by always finding faults with the government’s interventions directed at stemming the disease but rather join hands in fighting the pandemic.

Mr Nyatsikor made the appeal when he presented 400 pieces of nose masks and some hand sanitizers to the Adaklu Kodzobi D/A Basic School at Adaklu Kodzobi.

He said he was moved by a Ghana News Agency story published last Monday that pupils of the school did not wear nose masks on the re-opening day.

Mr. Nyatsikor appealed to the teachers to keep an “eagle’s eyes on the pupils to make sure they always put on the masks while in school.”

He also asked them to make sure the pupils observe all the other COVID-19 protocols.

The Secretary appealed to members of the public to donate PPEs to schools in their localities adding “we should all join hands to fight and defeat this pandemic.”

Mr Edward Dzidza, Headteacher of the school, who received the items on behalf of the pupils thanked the donor and assured the items would be put to good use.