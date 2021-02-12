COVID-19

dpa/GNA – A Covid-19 patient caused panic when he set fire to his mattress while trying to escape a hospital in the southern Spanish city of Cadiz.

The 63-year-old man set fire to his mattress in his room on the sixth floor of the Puerta del Mar University Hospital on Wednesday evening, the newspaper La Voz de Cadiz reported, citing authorities.

The man had planned to cause chaos and take advantage of it to escape unnoticed. But the plan went wrong and the suspected arsonist was arrested while still in hospital.

The patient is now being held in the high-security wing of another hospital in Cadiz.

While the fire was extinguished relatively quickly, the man succeeded in causing considerable chaos and panic after flames were seen shooting out of windows.

Three floors of the hospital were evacuated, according to reports.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.