Persons With Disability (PWD) are pleading with the Ghanaian Government (GoG) to consider them in every program and policies of national concern during this era of the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to them, they have been greatly affected since the time of the partial lockdown was effected in both Greater Accra and Kumasi respectively.

“So our appeal to the government is that whatever they are sharing should include persons with disability, we are pleading to also have a share of the national cake so that we can also do our businesses,” the Association of Albinism requested.

They made the request recently during a program organized by the Ghana Federation of Disability Organization (GFD) at the Ampomaah Hotel in Accra for them to share the impact of COVID-19 on Persons with Disability.

In attendance were reps from Association of the Blind, Albinism, the Deaf and Dumb among others. They revealed a very sad situation they went through during the partial lockdown.

“We are calling on the government to turn to us because we are also in need, we have children to take care of,” the Association of Women with Disability added.

The Chairman for National Advocacy Committee for Ghana Federation of Disability, Alexander Bankole Williams on his part told his colleagues not to seat aloof when they get information that would help them.

He said there are numerous regulations that protect persons with disability, adding that quick and timely information would help the Federation to do follow-ups for their benefit.

“We found ourselves in a certain strange changing times, these times were actually not considered five years ago when the SDGs was under review. What time do we find ourselves? We found ourselves in the COVID-19 season.

A global pandemic that were not seen by the develop nations when the SDGs were being considered,” he disclosed.

He said the pandemic have really affected persons with disability in Ghana and globally. The Coordinator for Leave No Woman Behind Project, Kyerewaa Sekpey stated that COVID-19 brought a lot of unexpected hardship on most persons with disability since most of them depend on the people around them.

“Personally, I think that we were all affected by COVID-19, but when you take the marginalized group into consideration.

Whereby most of them depend on a lot of people for survival, they are affected more than those of us who have the strength and move about by ourselves,” she noted.

She called on the government and policy framers to rethink on issues of persons with disability in this era of COVID-19.

“Whiles we are planning and doing analysis of the five Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) we need to consider and plan for future pandemics especially for persons with disability and those who are marginalized, the Coordinator added”.

Madam Sekpey further stressed that COVID-19 even though affected everybody, women with disability were more affected.

“I had a case whereby this woman who beg on the street with the daughter, during the lockdown called and said now she doesn’t even know how to feed her family. Because everyone has been asked to be indoors. And you know her survival is begging for food,” She recounted.

