The COVID-19 pandemic remains a risk factor to the recovery of Zimbabwe’s economy, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said Thursday.

Despite the better performance experienced during the first quarter of this year, substantial economic risks remain elevated, as the COVID-19 pandemic still impacts the economy and livelihoods, Ncube said in the 2021 first quarter treasury bulletin released Thursday.

“However, the vaccination exercise currently underway throughout the country is expected to contain the severity of the pandemic, which would also reduce pressure,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s economy is expected to grow by 7.4 percent this year after contracting by 4.1 percent last year.

The country is rolling out its vaccination campaign which began in February, with over 1 million people having been vaccinated against the viral disease so far.

As of Wednesday, a total of 682,242 people had received their first jab and 357,972 their second dose.

To date, the country has recorded 39,031 COVID-19 cases, 36,661 recoveries and 1,599 deaths. Enditem

