The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has decided to play the next four matches of the various leagues behind closed doors.

The move was to restrict fan patronage at all football games for the next four weeks would take effect, beginning from Saturday, February 13, 2021.

This according to the Executive Council, would afford the GFA enough time to put in place remedial measures to make the various stadia safe for fans and consumers of football in its bid to help the government in the fight against the pandemic.

In view of this, the GFA intends to use the four weeks to strategise and re-engage stakeholders before opening up the various centres to the public again.

The GFA encouraged clubs to use the period to train stewards who would be directly responsible for fan conduct in its quest to observe the social distancing protocol.

However, the GFA noted that the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup involving Asante Kotoko and ES Setif at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 14 was exempted.