COVID-19 protocols abandoned in most lorry stations in Bolgatanga

The COVID-19 protocols have been abandoned in most of the lorry stations in Bolgatanga, Upper East Regional Capital as veronica buckets are either seen without water or non-existent.

The protocols which include; washing of hands with soap under running water, the wearing of face masks and application of alcohol-based hand sanitizers among others were disregarded by both passengers and drivers.

This was observed by the Ghana News Agency in a visit to the lorry stations to find out how people were adhering to the directive by the president to observe the protocols of the deadly virus that had since claimed many lives.

The few veronica buckets that were in place at few lorry stations had the inscription of the Patriotic Health Workers of the Region or AfriKids Ghana, however, there was not water in them.

Some of the Drivers who spoke to GNA were either making attempts to justify their actions or claiming ignorance of the existence of the virus.

Mr James Ndekurugu, a driver at the Zebila-Bawku station said “is only today that we did not fetch water but we have been washing our hands regularly with soap under running water but I must admit it is sometimes challenging in getting someone to fetch us the water since we are all busy”

GNA however observed that the veronica bucket in that particular lorry station in question was without a container for the collection of the waste water and was surrounded by cobwebs.

Mr Ambrose Ayingurah, another driver at the Navrongo station said “it does not occur to me that the virus still exist in our Region but now that you are reminding us we will observe the protocols for our safety”.

GNA later observed that Kongo, Bongo and part of Tamale lorry stations among others were without veronica buckets in place and the wearing of face mask was ignored.

Ms Falilatu Nsobila, a passenger at the Bongo lorry station said the economy made it hard for her to be able to afford a nose mask daily which cost GH₵1.00 at the market.

“My life is important to me but wearing nose mask everyday will be impossible because of the economy, things are hard here, very hard that to get GH₵1.00 does not come easily so imagine in a month how much I will be spending on nose mask only,” she said