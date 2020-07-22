COVID-19 is rampant in Madagascar’s prisons, a senior prison official in Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo said Tuesday.

COVID-19 outbreak has been reported in three prisons in Madagascar, Antanimora (in downtown Antananarivo), Arivonimamo (47 kilometres west of Antananarivo) and Toamasina (in the east of the country), Ranaivo Tovonjanahary, head of the Malagasy Prison Administration, told Xinhua in a telephone interview.

“Twelve prisoners, including eight women and four men, are infected at Antanimora prison in downtown Antananarivo,” said Ranaivo Tovonjanahary.

They were quarantined at the prison so as not to contract other prisoners, he said.

Among them, a hypertensive diabetic woman and a man with AIDS were sent to Befelatanana Hospital in downtown Antananarivo.

The warden of Antanimora prison was also rushed to hospital on Sunday night as he was carrying the symptoms of COVID-19, Tovonjanahary said.

In addition, he told Xinhua that those prisoners infected with COVID-19 entered prison for less than a month. Enditem

