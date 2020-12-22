The Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) has provided livelihood support worth GHc 800,000.00 for 2,000 vulnerable people across the country to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on them.

The support, which begun on midday of December 21, seeks to disburse GHC 400.00 to each beneficiary to enhance their livelihood.

Mr Kwame Gyimah-Akwafo, the President, Ghana Red Cross Society, said this at a press briefing in Accra to officially launch the initiative.

He said the money was a token to alleviate the sufferings of families and households of the needy.

The beneficiaries were selected through the direct collaboration between the Regional Covid-19 Task Force, the Ghana Health Service, the Red Cross and the Department of Social Welfare across the country, the President said.

He said the selection process had gone through a “very fair and vigorous” programme to ensure that all the 2,000 beneficiaries were indeed within the vulnerable bracket and had a validated access in terms of mobile money numbers.

“I must indicate also that this is being channelled through Fidelity Bank. This bank was selected as part of a rigorous programme or process, which was supervised by the Regional Headquarters of the Federation, based in Nairobi, as well as our West Schools Zone, which is based in Abuja, Nigeria,” he added.

Mr Gyimah-Akwafo outlined the mandate and activities by the GRCS and pledged its continuous collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure that the fight against COVID-19 was won.

“…But in doing so, let me also use this opportunity to remind ourselves that our safety is in our hands and we need to, strictly, at every stage in time, comply with the health and safety protocols that have been outlined by Ghana Health Service to be successful in the end,” he said.