Madam Rebecca Mensah, a Registration Officer at the E.P JSS Centre at Ho Kpodzi has said the failure of registrants to abide by the safety protocols makes the registration officials candidates of the COVID-19 virus.

She said “Our lives are at risk as some registrants continue to flout the health protocols of social distancing and wearing of masks.”

Madam Mensah said though the security officer at the Centre was doing his best to ensure that the people observed the protocols, some of the registrants were unwilling to comply, and this was when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the Centre on Tuesday.

“We are at risk, see, we’ve arranged very nice chairs for them, but they are not adhering to the protocols and all of us are at risk,” she said.

She said apart from the non-adherence to the health protocols of social distancing and wearing of masks, the registration process was proceeding smoothly.

Meanwhile, as at 1038 hours, a total of 40 people had registered, with some in queue and others ambling to the centre to have their turn.

The situation was not different at the Ho Polytechnic Registration Centre as registrants gathered at the entrance of the auditorium, where the exercise was taking place with no adherence to the social distancing protocols.

Some of the registrants were also not in masks at the time the GNA visited the centre of which Mr Victor Tiodza, Registration Officer for Special Duties at the Centre described the situation as a challenge.

He urged the registrants to endeavour to observe the protocols to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A total of 54 people were issued with the new voters’ card as at 1103 hours today, while some 127 applicants were registered as at the close of Monday.

There were Veronica buckets, liquid soap, tissue paper, hand sanitizers and a thermometer gun at all the centres the GNA visited to enable people to observe the health safety protocols.

