COVID-19 lockdown regulations have pushed up mobile telephone usage in Uganda, a new report by the country’s communications regulator has shown.

The Uganda Communications Commission in a report posted on its website late on Wednesday showed that active subscriptions based on quarter-to-quarter basis grew by 7 percent in the first quarter, which translates into a total growth of 1.8 million subscribers.

Active subscriptions grew to 28.4 million at the end of March 2020 from 26.7 million in December 2019.

The strongest growth was realized in the mobile segment with 1.8 million new mobile subscriptions, while growth in fixed-line subscriptions was marginal with less than a thousand new connections, according to the report.

Based on the 2020 population estimates of 41.5 million, national teledensity now stands at 67 percent having grown from 66 percent at the end of December 2019.

“The unusual performance in Jan-March could in part be attributed to the adoption of digital work methods, ‘Work-From-Home’ offers, as well as international returning residents in light of the global pandemic towards the end of the review period,” the report said.

The report showed that the broadband segment for the first time posted more than one million new connections in two consecutive quarters. In the quarter Jan-March, 1.2 million new broadband connections were posted. This followed 1.4 million new subscriptions posted in the preceding quarter. Total internet subscriptions have grown by 31 percent over the last 12 months.

The report showed that mobile phones stand out as the internet access medium of choice accounting for more than 95 percent of new growth in the quarter.

In terms of penetration, the new growth in internet subscriptions and internet-enabled hardware on the market translates into an internet penetration of 45 internet connections per 100 Ugandans.

Smartphones and feature phones with basic internet access remain the driver of new mobile internet subscriptions, growing from 23.8 million feature and smartphones in December 2019 to 24.4 million in March 2020.

According to the report, the usage of mobile financial services in the country has also grown. Registered Mobile Money accounts have grown by almost 700,000 new registrations to 25.4 million registered mobile money accounts from 24.7 million registered accounts in December 2019.

“This resurgence in wallet activity is likely reflective of the boom in e-commerce due to limited mobility at the onset of the lockdown,” the report said, noting that the number of active mobile money wallets has crossed the 20 million mark for the first time in Uganda.

Overall, the report showed that the telecom sector posted the highest quarterly revenues on record, crossing the one trillion shillings (274 million-U.S. dollars) mark in total quarterly earnings for the first time.

These revenue lines include retail and input/wholesale revenues like Tower Lease sales, International Bandwidth, Mobile Financial Services as well as Voice and Data services.