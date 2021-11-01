COVID-19 restricted our activities to online-PAWA

The Pan African Writers Association says the Association has to use virtual means for its programmes because of the COVID-19 restriction on physical gatherings.

The Association said it would increase the rate of its physical activities once the rule on the restriction of physical gatherings was relaxed.

This was in a statement from PAWA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra in reaction to a media report, questioning whether PAWA was Dead or Alive.

The statement said the Council had organized meetings by zoom and Council members were fully involved in all its activities, including plans to hold a Congress where permanent positions for the Council and the position of Secretary-General would be decided.

It said various courtesy visits to government agencies and members of the Diplomatic Communities, both within and outside Ghana, and that the results led to several collaborations with PAWA and further improved the Association’s financial strength and its local and international image.

The statement said the organization of several literary activities such as seminars, workshops and publication and prize competitions in PAWA’s official languages of English, French, Swahili, Arabic and Portuguese took place online because of the restrictions in physical gatherings.

“An active PAWA website www.panafricanwritersassociation.com as well as social media handles such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, have all been put in place for the dissemination of all our activities,” it said.

It said the Association had produced three high-quality quarterly newsletters in English and French, which contained all its activities since the inception of the new Secretary-General of the Association in 2020.

PAWA is not infallible and, therefore, comments and suggestions about the running of the Association from recognized member countries would be welcomed at the next POWA’s Congress, scheduled to take place in 2022.