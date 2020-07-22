The Rotary Club of Accra-Sunrise, has distributed face masks to about 350 residents in the Bukom Community as part of the Club’s efforts to support the Government in the management of the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The beneficiaries, both adults and children, received the masks in their respective homes.

Members of the Faith Evangelical Church Mission Worldwide, in the Bukom Community were also served.

The Club also educated the beneficiaries on the right ways for wearing, removing and washing the face masks and the need to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Mr Randy Glymin, the President of the Club, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the gesture had been replicated across the country by other branches of the Club.

The Bukom Community, he explained, was chosen because per their observation, most of the residents did not observe the safety protocols, especially on social distancing and wearing of face mask.

He said the Club gathered that some of the inhabitants could not afford face masks, while others who could afford them found no convincing reasons to wear it, hence the gesture.

To ensure the continuity in the adherence to the protocols, Mr Glymin said the Club would visit the community periodically to promote safety tips.

Mr Carlos Mankattah, the Assembly Member for the Kinka Electoral Area in the Odododiodoo Constituency, expressed contentment with the support to promote the health of the community by the Club.

He advised the inhabitants to also show concern about their health and welfare by complying with all the stipulated protocols to stay safe.

