Some basic and second-cycle educational institutions in the Kumasi metropolis, have been provided with sanitary and COVID-19 preventive items.

The items, including 65 set of Veronica-buckets, hand-washing basins, tissue towels, soap, hand gloves, and nose masks, hand sanitizers and detergents, were donated by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), addressing a presentation ceremony at the Anyaano M/A Basic Cluster of Schools, at Moshie-Zongo, in Kumasi, said the gesture was to reinforce the campaign to stem the spread of the pandemic.

“The Assembly has made it possible for some 2, 534 pupils, students and teaching staff in the beneficiary schools to have access to what they need, in terms of sanitary and COVID-19-preventive items for their safety,” he noted.

The beneficiary schools included St. Cyprian’s, Bantama M/A Basic School, Amankwatia M/A Basic School, Kumasi Senior High and Technical School, as well as Asanteman Senior High School.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi said to promote environmental and public health, the KMA had stepped up efforts to provide more sanitary and toilet facilities for schools, using proceeds from the money awarded to the Assembly after it won the recent ‘Sanitation Challenge for Ghana’ competition.

He asked the people to show seriousness in the campaign against the pandemic.

Ghanaians, he said, were required to observe strictly all the protocols including the mandatory wearing of nose masks, hand-washing, social distancing, and use of hand sanitizers.

Advertisements