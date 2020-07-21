Superintendent Haruna Alhassan, the Commander of the Sunyani Municipal COVID-19 Prevention Taskforce has appealed to the clergy to use the pulpit to upscale public education on the Corona Virus Disease.

He emphasised that religious leaders and pastors were the ‘embodiment of the people’, thereby, their collective roles in helping to contain the viral disease remained paramount.

Superintendent Alhassan made the appeal when the taskforce joined worshippers at church services in the Sunyani Municipality to sensitize them on the need for them to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive measures.

He emphasized that attitudinal or behavioural change of the populace was essential if the nation could contain the spread of the disease, saying, the clergy had a responsive role to play in changing the mindset of the people.

Supt. Alhassan said he was impressed with the way the worshippers had worn their nose masks and observed social distancing, but regretted that many of them removed the masks and put them in their pocket after service.

He reminded that it was an offense for anybody to fail to wear nose masks in public places saying, offenders were liable to GH¢ 12,000 to 60,000 fine or four years imprisonment or both.

Supt. Alhassan said the taskforce had intensified enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols and advised the general public to comply or face prosecution.

