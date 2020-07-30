The Sunyani Municipal Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) prevention Taskforce on Wednesday, presented food items to the female inmates of the Sunyani Central Prisons.

The Taskforce seized the items, mostly vegetables from recalcitrant traders who failed to relocate to demarcated market areas and sold at unauthorised places in the Sunyani Municipality.

“City” authorities in Sunyani have created satellite markets to promote social distancing to stem the spread of the COVID-19.

Superintendent Haruna Alhassan, the Commander of the Taskforce, said it had intensified COVID-19 enforcement exercise to ensure that the populace adhered to safety protocols.

Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Mrs. Mary Asante Sarfo, the Deputy Commander at the Female Prisons who received the items, thanked the Taskforce for the gesture and appealed for more support.

