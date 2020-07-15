The Sunyani Municipal COVID-19 Prevention Taskforce has up-scaled preventive campaigns to stem the spread of the Corona Virus Disease in the Sunyani and Sunyani West Municipalities.



As part of its enforcement exercise in ensuring that churches and mosques complied with social distancing and health safety measures, the taskforce has also been sensitizing the populace on the COVID-19 and the need for them to adhere to government’s directives.

So far, the Taskforce has visited and carried such educational campaigns in 87 churches and mosques in the two Municipalities.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Superintendent Haruna Alhassan of the Ghana Immigration Service and Commander of the Taskforce, noted that education on the COVID-19 had still not gone down well with many people.

He emphasized the wearing of a nose mask and regular hand washing with soap under running water as being crucial to controlling the COVID-19 and advised the general public to do so frequently.

Some of the churches the Taskforce had already visited included Temple of Praise Ministry, Living Grace Ministries International, Universal Gospel Church International, Christ the King Catholic Cathedral, Wesley Methodist Cathedral and Ebenezer Presbyterian Church.

Others were Calvary Baptist Church, Fountain Gate Chapel, Sunyani Central Church of Pentecost, Apostolic Church Ghana, Apostle Continuation Church, Sunyani Central, Fiapre Central Mosque and many others.

It was gathered during the visit that many of the Churches had also set up similar taskforces that ensured individual congregants wear nose masks and observe social and physical distancing.

Some of the Churches had created isolation rooms to attend to emergencies, while they also used thermometer guns to check body temperatures of worshippers.

Veronica buckets, liquid soaps and tissue papers had been placed at the entrances to aid hand washing with soap under running water in addition to application of hand sanitizers against COVID-19.

Virtually all of them were sighted registering their congregants.

