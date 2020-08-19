All passengers must present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test to enter Tunisia, said Tunisia’s acting Minister of Health Mohamed Habib Kechaou on Wednesday.

“No passenger will now be able to enter Tunisia without presenting a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test, regardless of the classification of countries according to the level of epidemic risk,” said the minister.

“This measure was taken by the government as part of the prevention against the spread of COVID-19 in the country,” Kechaou added at a press conference held in Tunis.

On Tuesday evening the caretaker government stressed the need to wear a face mask at airports, train stations, ports, hospitals and major commercial centers.

These measures come amid expectations of a new rise in the number of cases, which registered a strong return in the country during the past few weeks.

As of Tuesday, Tunisia reported 129 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,314.

The Tunisian government has imposed strict preventive measures shortly after the detection of the first coronavirus case on March 2.

The North African country has received several batches of medical aid from the Chinese government, foundations and companies since late March to help its fight against the pandemic