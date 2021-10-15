Covid 19: The vaccines are here to save us, get vaccinated – Chief of Avenor

A health worker administers a dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for a man in Kampala, capital of Uganda, Sept. 23, 2021. Uganda Breweries has joined other local partners to fast track the country's COVID-19 vaccination in efforts to open up the country's economy. The company together with Century Bottling, a soda company, Private Sector Foundation Uganda and Kampala Capital City Authority on Wednesday launched the vaccination campaign dubbed "COVID-19: The fight is on! Get Vaccinated!" (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

Togbui Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional area and President of the Avenor Traditional Council, has urged the public to get the COVID-19 vaccination as the delta variant continues to spread across the country.

“The most important way to protect yourself, absolutely, is to get vaccinated, if you haven’t already. I will ensure all my chiefs from the Traditional area get involved in the vaccination exercise,” he said.

Togbui Dorglo made the call during the commissioning of a CHPS compound at Xavi in the Volta Region on Thursday.

His appeal was in connection with a statement received from the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Health Services, Dr George Nyarko.

Dr Nyarko in an address, revealed many residents in the Municipality were reluctant to get vaccinated.

“Our people have refused to go for the jab and this is worrying,” Dr Nyarko fumed.

“But the COVID-19 vaccines have significantly reduced the severity of the illness in many areas,” he added.

Dr Nyarko further said people who have been fully vaccinated have not been sick and have not needed to go to any ICU centre.

Dr Nyarko also revealed the demand for COVID-19 vaccinations had declined precipitously in the area.

“Vaccination is still the best precaution against the virus, so I would highly encourage you to get vaccinated. It is what you can do to protect yourself and your family.

“It is the safest and effective way to prevent yourself from getting COVID, and if you do get COVID, prevent yourself from getting extremely sick or even dying,”

