The COVID-19 pandemic could reverse gains made by African countries in their quest to reverse biodiversity and wildlife loss, says a report launched in Nairobi on Thursday.

John Waithaka, regional chairman for East and Southern Africa at the International Conservation of Nature (IUCN) said the global pandemic was undermining the protection of endangered species.

“Monitoring of illegal wildlife trade, conducting anti-poaching operations and carrying out regular patrols have slowed down since the outbreak of the pandemic,” said Waithaka.

He spoke during the launch of the report, “The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Africa’s protected areas operations and programs’ in Nairobi.

Waithaka said that COVID-19 is hampering security operations, weakening protected areas’ collaboration with key partners and taking away the revenue that supports many biodiversity conservation programs.

He said that without adequate law-enforcement personnel on the ground, poaching, illegal wildlife trade and other crimes against nature are likely to escalate.

“The conservation gains achieved in the recent past are at high risk with dire consequences to sustainable development, human health and well-being,” said Waithaka.

According to the report that was compiled from 19 African countries in June, the widespread impact of COVID-19 may necessitate the development of Africa-wide strategies for responding to future pandemics.

It urges support of conservation outside protected areas, monitoring illegal wildlife trade and protecting endangered species by conducting regular field patrols.

“A possible spike in poaching calls for strengthening of regular patrols and enhancement of security measures, including anti-poaching, gathering of intelligence and conducting targeted investigations that have been weakened by COVID-19,” said the report.

The report identified inadequate financial resources as one of the challenges facing protected areas, weakening their capacity to cope with the impacts of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has made a bad situation even worse, with most countries losing 60-100 percent of the revenue from tourism and other sources during the lockdown period,” says the report.

It says that 79 percent of protected areas in Africa could only sustain their basic operations up to 6 months due to financial hardships linked to the pandemic.

