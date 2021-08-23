COVID-19: Two health staff, one student infected in Upper East Region

Two health staff and a student, all in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region are infected with COVID-19, which brings the total active cases of the Region as of August 18, 2021 to seven.

The Bolgatanga and Builsa North Municipalities, Kassena-Nankana West and Tempane Districts each recorded active cases in the Region.

Dr Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi, the Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) disclosed this at the half year review meeting of the GHS in the Region.

He said the total cumulative cases of the Region was 1,337 with case positive ratio of 15.2 per cent, adding that there was a total of 1,279 recoveries, representing case recovery ratio of 95 per cent.

He said 51 people died, which represented a case fatality of 3.8 per cent.

On school cases, Dr Dzotsi said cumulative confirmed school cases were 40 with 39 discharges and one active case.

He said the ravages of the COVID-19 on the populace and health personnel was as a result of poor adherence to the protocols among members of the public and health professionals and only one treatment centre at the Regional Hospital, created inconvenience for management of cases from the Districts.

He reminded the public that COVID-19 was still in the system, and advised them to observe and adhere to all the safety precautions and protocols, and report any suspected case for quick attention.

The Director said a total of 934 out of a targeted number of 11,557 health professionals across the Upper East Region were yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to protect them against the virus.

Out of the targeted number of health staff to be vaccinated, the Director said 10, 623 had successfully received the vaccine which represented a vaccination coverage of 91.9 per cent across the Region.

He urged Public Health Emergency Management Committees to strengthen their meetings and intensify public education, surveillance and case management across the Region as the country was threatened by the third wave of COVID-19 and other diseases.

Dr Dzotsi expressed gratitude to all their collaborators including; the Ministry of Health, the Director-General and the GHS Headquarters team, the Regional Coordinating Council, the Regional GHS Team.

“Special thanks goes to the Navrongo Health Research and the Regional Hospital’s COVID-19 testing laboratories and Regional treatment centre for the role they played in containing the pandemic thus far,” he said

Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister congratulated the Regional Directorate for quality healthcare delivery, noting that in spite of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, health staff continued to demonstrate resilience and commitment to their call to save lives and ensure good health for the people.