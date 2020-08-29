The United States donated critical medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Ghana Health Service to assist frontline health workers in Kumasi and Sekondi in the fight against COVID-19.

U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan presented the supplies to members of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), who will transport the supplies and be joined by representatives of the U.S. Embassy to deliver them on September 1 to the Kumasi South Hospital in the Ashanti Region and the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region.

The United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM) provided the funding to purchase the supplies, valued at over 430,000 cedis, which include 10,000 N95 face masks, 1,600 hospital gowns, 2,000 liters of methylated spirit, 3,000 liters of sodium hypochlorite, 20 glucometers, 200 glucometer strips, and 14 pulse oximeters.

This donation of medical supplies and the cooperative delivery between USAFRICOM and the GAF are testaments to the advanced partnership between the United States and Ghana.

In a handover ceremony at Burma Camp on Friday, August 28, U.S. Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan commented: “The United States is leading the world in providing critical international assistance as, together, we battle this global pandemic.

And the GAF continues to play a leading role, along with the Ministry of Health, in responding to the pandemic here in Ghana. The U.S. Embassy and AFRICOM are proud to partner with the GAF in this and many other endeavors.”

USAFRICOM previously supported 37 Military Hospital with a similar donation of medical supplies and notably provided two state-of-the-art Level II Field Hospitals to the GAF in February 2020. The GAF has since deployed one of the hospitals in Accra, and it is now the second-largest COVID-19 treatment center in Ghana.