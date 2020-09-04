Unilever Ghana PLC, has donated handheld ventilators to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



A statement issued by Unilever Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the UGMC and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital received four and three ventilators, respectively.

Mr Michael Otchere Duah, Human Resource Director, Unilever Ghana, who led the Unilever Ghana team to make the donation, said the donation was additional to the many product donations and awareness campaigns Unilever had extended to institutions and organizations to support the fight against Covid-19.

He was hopeful the equipment would serve the institutions and the people of Ghana well.

Dr. Darius Kofi Osei, the Chief Executive Officer of the UGMC, thanked Unilever Ghana for the kind gesture and assured that the equipment would be put to good use.

He indicated that the institution’s 1000 bed facility had been one of the frontline health facilities for the treatment of Covid-19 hence the need for staff to be well protected.

Dr Ali Samba, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, on his part, said: “These are vital equipment which will contribute immensely to healthcare delivery and equip the Hospital in its effort at fighting the spread of coronavirus. I call on other corporate bodies and stakeholders to emulate this good gesture by Unilever Ghana Limited.”

Dr Samba was happy about the lower Covid-19 infection numbers recorded lately, but cautioned that the disease was still around, hence the need to observe all the preventive protocols.

Hand washing with soap under running water, the use of hand sanitizers, wearing of nose masks and face shields, and the observance of social distancing must therefore be the order of the day, he added.

Unilever Ghana PLC is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange(GSE).

With a factory and distribution centre in Ghana, It employs a largely Ghanaian workforce.

It produces, distributes, and markets notable brands in home care, personal care and foods such as key soap, Lifebuoy, Guardian carbolic, Omo, Sunlight, Lux, geisha, Pepsodent, close-up, Vaseline and Lipton tea.