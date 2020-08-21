The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

KAMPALA — Uganda’s ministry of health on Thursday reported 94 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily increase in the last three months, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,750.

Out of the 3,046 samples collected over the past 24 hours, 53 alerts, 33 contacts, seven Ugandan cross-border truck drivers and a returnee from abroad tested positive for the virus.

RABAT — Morocco on Thursday tightened preventive measures in major cities including Casablanca, Marrakech and Benimellal, amid the surge in COVID-19 infections.

The Moroccan government said in a statement that it decided to close the beaches, public baths, and beauty salons, and reinforce the closure of many districts, streets and venues in Casablanca, the Moroccan economic hub.

JERUSALEM — The Israeli health ministry reported 1,630 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total number in the country to 99,599.

The death toll reached 795, with 16 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition dropped from 398 to 389, out of 778 patients currently hospitalized.

CAIRO — Egypt reported on Thursday 111 new COVID-19 infections, the lowest daily cases since April 10, raising the total number registered in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 97,025, said the Health Ministry.

It is also the 19th day in a row for Egypt’s COVID-19 daily infections to fall below 200, after they started to surpass 200 on April 23 until hitting a record of 1,774 on June 19.

BEIJING — No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Friday.

A total of 22 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Thursday, the commission said in its daily report. Enditem