COVID-19 vaccination exercise underway in Keta

A five-day vaccination exercise against the Coronavirus pandemic has begun in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region.

The national exercise would help mitigate the spread of the virus in the country.

Madam Dora Kugbonu, the Keta Municipal Health Promotion Officer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the exercise would help get those who were yet to be vaccinated against the virus to do so.

She revealed that many residents within the Municipality were reluctant to receive the doses and further appealed to all to embrace the exercise for their own safety.

She mentioned that they targeted about 46,700 people, representing 58 per cent of the population to take the vaccine.

“The total number of people within the Municipality that were fully vaccinated is 15,682,” she said.

The exercise is on the theme;” Protect Yourself, protect your family, Get Vaccinated Against Covid 19″ and is expected to end on Sunday, December 18.

Statistics within the Keta Municipality showed that 17,866 (38.3%) have at least taken a dose, while 15,109 (32.4%) have fully received the jabs, and 3,705 (24.5%) have taken the booster.

Other health officials have urged members of the public to get vaccinated before the Christmas season.