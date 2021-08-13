COVID-19: Vaccination for public begins today in Accra and Kumasi

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has started COVID-19 vaccination for the public in eleven selected districts in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions today, August 13.

The vaccination exercise is opened to all persons 18 years and above in seven districts in Accra and four districts in Kumasi identified to be COVID-19 ‘hotspots’ in the two regions.

Dr Franklin Asiedu-Boeko, Director of Public Health at the GHS, said a total of 177,600 single doses of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been deployed to the districts.

He said the vaccination would be done at existing COVID-19 vaccination centres in the districts.

He encouraged persons in the selected districts to visit the nearest vaccination centre for the jabs.