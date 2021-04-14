Mr Daniel Kwame Owusu Amponsah, the Dormaa Central Municipal Disease Control Officer on Tuesday observed that turn out for the Covid -19 vaccination exercise in the area is very encouraging.

He commended the Team carrying out the exercise for their effective social mobilization strategy in engaging the three local radio stations and the leadership of the Christian and Moslem communities to reach out to their members as well as some prominent personalities in the area.

They include Mr. James Oppong Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), a native of the area, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Health Minister, Akosua Fima Dwabeng, the Paramount Queen mother of Dormaa Traditional Area, Mr. Drissa Ouattara, Municipal Chief Executive of Dormaa Central and Dr. Yao Graham, the Governing Council Chairman of Ghana Health Service who have all taken the Covid-19 jab to inspire the people in the area and Ghanaians, in general, to go for a jab.

Mr. Amponsah made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Dormaa Ahenkro at the roll-out of the second phase of the vaccination exercise in the area.

He added that 260 doses of the vaccine have been received by the Directorate adding that the team for the exercise were ever ready to inoculate the people.

Mr. Amponsah announced that people under 18 years and pregnant women were excluded from the exercise, saying only 80,000 people in the Municipality out of a total population of about 140,000 could receive the jab.