Covid-19 vaccines are safe

Mr. Charles Azagba, Adaklu District Director of Health, Friday said the negative things seen on social media about the COVID-19 vaccine were put there by people who were against vaccines.

“The vaccine is safe, those negative things are put there just to create fear and panic among the populace,” he noted.

Mr. Azagba was addressing the people of Adaklu Kodzobi as part of his tour of some selected communities whose response to the vaccine in the district were poor, to educate them on the safety of the vaccine.

He said the vaccine was developed like any other vaccines such as those for yellow fever, measles, meningitis among others to curb the spread of the virus.

The Director intimated that only about 8,000 people in the district were vaccinated out of a population of over 30000.

He said the vaccines had expiry dates and that it would portray the district in a bad image if its allocation was not used but left to expire.

Mr. Azagba in an answer to a question said news circulating that the vaccine caused erectile problems, barrenness, stroke and others were not true.

He told them that people would not be allowed to travel outside the country if they did not produce proof that they were vaccinated.

Mr. Azagba said the vaccines were available at all health facilities in the district, adding, “go and get vaccinated because a time will come when you may need it just like yellow fever vaccination”.