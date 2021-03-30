COVID 19 vaccine
Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has called on residents to take the COVID-19 vaccination to protect themselves against the disease.

“Taking the Covid-19 vaccine is the surest way to protect ourselves from the disease,” he said.
Mr Ofori, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after he took a COVID-19 jab at the Municipal Health Directorate, said vaccines were not meant for only sick people.

He called on the residents in the Hohoe Municipality to avail themselves when the time came for them to be vaccinated.

Mr Philip Nani-Tome, the Hohoe Municipal Disease Control Officer, said a total of 1,413 health workers were expected to take the COVID-19 vaccine in the Municipality.

He said the total number of jabs given as of March 29 was 921.
The Officer said eight of the health workers, who took the jab, reported non-serious cases and were stable.

