Madam Christine Attachey, Disease Control Officer of the Adaklu District Directorate of Health, Wednesday said the COVID-19 vaccines remains the surest way to protect oneself from contracting the virus.

She, therefore, called on the public to disregard the rumours and myths about the vaccines.

Madam Attachey said this at a programme organised by GOSANET Foundation, a Health NGO in the Adaklu District, in collaboration with Adaklu District Directorate of Health to mark “Good Deeds Day” at Adaklu Kpetsu in the Adaklu District.

She said observation of the safety protocols and the vaccination exercise initiated by the government would help minimise the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Madam Attachey said though there were rumours about the reactions associated with the vaccine, “these symptoms were typically signs that the vaccine has triggered as a response by the immune system and that is what it is supposed to do.”

She disclosed that the vaccine was tested and approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and gave the assurance that the vaccines were safe for use by all persons above 18 years except pregnant women.

Madam Attachey, reacting to concerns raised on the need for a second dose of the vaccine, said since covid-19 was a virus, there was the possibility that it might change form hence the need for a second jab.

She pleaded with members of the community to take the jab when their time was due, saying “I took the jab and it was normal.”

Madam Lynda Buatsi, Adaklu District Health Promotion Officer, said taking the vaccine would help one from getting seriously ill even if the person contracted the virus.

She said notwithstanding the vaccine, frequent hand washing, use of sanitisers, wearing of nose masks and observing the social distance were still relevant.

Mr Samuel Atidzah, Executive Director of GOSANET Foundation, told the Ghana News Agency that the Day, which was an international day of volunteering was instituted by Rauch Tova, a member of Points of Light Global Network in 2007.

He said it was to unite people from around the world by doing good deeds for others and putting smiles on their faces.

Members of the community suggested that there was the need for extensive education on the side effects of the covid-19 vaccine to help allay the fears of the citizenry due to the misinformation associated with it.