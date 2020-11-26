Tunisian Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi announced on Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tunisia has exceeded 90,000 including 2,935 deaths.

“The coronavirus vaccines will be provided free of charge to Tunisians,” the health official assured, adding that the goal will be to vaccinate 20 percent of the population, in a first phase, during the second quarter of next year.

“The elderly, professionals in health sector as well as people living with chronic diseases will be vaccinated as a priority,” he said at a press conference held in Tunis.

Meanwhile, Mehdi affirmed that the application of preventive measures will be continued to control the spread of COVID-19 across the country.