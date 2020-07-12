Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has recovered from coronavirus disease.

The Minister in a message on his social media pages said he felt unwell two weeks ago and eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

“Two weeks ago, I felt unwell and eventually tested positive for COVID-19. I self-isolated at my private residence.”

Dr. Letsa said it was a difficult period and was grateful to a team of doctors adding that “I have now tested negative.”

He said the disease was real and called on the citizenry to be careful and keep to the prescribed safety protocols.

“The Lord has been gracious to me and I am very grateful. I am even more grateful that my contacts in my office and friends traced so far have all tested negative” the statement further stated.

