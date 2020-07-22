The West Africa Centre for Peace Foundation (WACPF), a non-governmental organization, on Wednesday donated Personal Protective items to three Senior High Schools in the Greater Accra Region, to help students in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiary schools were Kaneshie Senior High and Technical (KATECO), Saint Mary’s Senior High in Korle-Bu, and Osu Presbyterian Senior High School.

The donation, organised with funding from the Rotary Club of Cleveland, Rotary Club of Erie and Rotary Club of Golden, all in the United States of America, formed part of the NGO’s corporate social responsibility.

Items donated included nose masks, veronica buckets, basins, tissues, hand washing soaps and sanitizers.

Speaking to the Ghana News Ageny (GNA) Mr Felix Dade, the Programmes Manager, said as a youth organisation it was interested the health and safety of the youth.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had exposed more vulnerability of the youth, including high levels of unemployment, education and poor access to healthcare, particularly the females.

He said the organisation through its youth club dubbed: “PeaceJam Club,” had provided numerous leadership training for the youth, particularly in the various JHS and SHS, to enable them to tackle critical problems they are confronted with.

“We are undertaking this project to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in schools. It is our way of saying that in the face of the pandemic we can still show compassion,” he said.

Mr Dade said the support would be extended to other schools in the region including Mataheko Roman Catholic Junior High, Saint Stephen’s JHS, Sempe JHS, Accra Royals JHS and Martyrs of Uganda JHS, among others.

He said other schools in other regions such as Ashanti, Eastern and Western Regions, would also be considered to complement government’s efforts in ensuring the safety of students and staff during and after their West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Basic Education Certification Examination (BECE) respectively.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Headmistress, students and staff, Mr Yao Amadzor, the Patron for the PeaceJam Club at KATECO, assured the group of the school’s commitment to put the donated materials to effective use for the benefit of all.

He said the school would also assist the organisation in every way it could to ensure that its aim of providing a better future for the youth, particularly students materialised.

WACPF is an NGO with focus on providing human rights education, leadership training and peacebuilding for young people both in schools and communities.

