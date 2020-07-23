Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a waste management, and sanitation firm, on Thursday undertook massive disinfection exercises to stem the spread of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in the Ahafo Region.



So far, Ahafo has recorded 166 COVID-19 confirmed cases with two deaths.

The disinfection exercises started around 0600 hours, simultaneously in all the major towns and communities in the six districts and Municipalities of the region.

Lorry stations, bus terminals, market places, and public places of convenience will all be disinfected during the day’s exercises.

According to Mr George Manu, the Public Jobs Manager, Bono, Bono East and Regional office of Zoomlion, 150 spraying gangs had been deployed to carry out with the exercises.

He told Newsmen at Goaso that the disinfection exercises were necessary because some of these public places might have been contaminated with the virus due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19.

Mr Yaw Osei Boahen, the Goaso Municipal Chief Executive, said the exercise would be undertaken at Mim, Assumura, Goaso, Kasapin, and advised market women to cooperate with the spraying gangs.

He said the Assembly had distributed 20,000 nose masks to the general public and advised the people to wear the nose to protect themselves and the people around them.

Mr Boahen reminded them that the wearing of a nose mask was mandatory, and the law would deal harshly with people who fail to do so, and urged the populace to also observe social distancing and wash their hands with soap under running water as well as use hand sanitizers frequently.

Strict adherence to these protocols, he explained remained the surest method to protect oneself from contracting the viral disease.

