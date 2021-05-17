The Government, has commenced the process of digitising PCR test results to ensure ease of verification and prevent fake COVlD-19 PCR certificates being used to enter the country.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who made this known, said the technology platform being used at Kotota International Airport (KIA) was based on standards set by the Africa Trust Travel and ECOWAS Biomars.

He was delivering his 25th televised address to the nation on measures taken against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

The President stressed that all travellers arriving in Ghana must have test results or certificates bearing the trusted travel or biomars codes to be acceptable at KIA.

“We have re-evaluated quality checks on testing at KIA, and we are satisfied with the sensitivity and specificity of the testing regime there,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said all arriving passengers who tested positive would follow the laid down procedure.

“Those who test negative from designated COVID-‘lQ hotspots, and testing negative at KIA, may be subjected to a repeat test on the third day of arrival,”he said.

He stressed that the fight against the Coronavirus virus was not over and that the continuous havoc being experienced by some countries, as a result of the virus, was a testament to the fact that, until all countries have rid themselves of the virus, and have achieved herd immunity, none is safe.

He urged the public to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols saying, “We see the rewards for our compliance with the protocols, whenever we witness favourable scenarios in our fight against the virus, evidenced in the easing of some of the restrictions.”

The President said Government has engaged cinema owners and operators on a set of protocols and guidelines that need to be put in place and implemented by all operators before eventual re-opening.

” In the coming weeks, the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority will be announcing these protocols and mandatory modalities, and work with the operators on a set of directives that will ensure the health and safety of all patrons and staff in all the facilities involved, ” he said.