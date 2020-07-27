Eighty-three persons infected with Covid-19 at the Pwalugu Police Training School, in the Upper East Region, have recovered, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, told Parliament in Accra on Monday.

The Minister said when the first case was detected, contract-tracing led to a total number of 83 who were isolated at the time, checked and declared recovered.

“That’s why they have gone back to training,” Mr Dery added.

The Minister announced the recovery of the Covid-19 patients, in response to an urgent question in the House, asked by Mr Joseph Yieleh Chireh, MP for Wa West, on behalf of Mr Benson Tongo Baba, MP for Talensi, the host constituency of Pwalugu Training Institution.

Mr Baba said: “Right Honourable Speaker, I rise to ask the Minister for the Interior what measures the Ministry has put in place to stem the spread of Covid-19 at the various training centres of the security agencies under the Ministry in the light of the outbreak of the virus at the Pwalugu Police Training School.”

Following the report of the infection, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Region asked for an immediate suspension of police training activities of the Police Training School.

The Minister listed some of the measures taken to stem the spread of the disease as education of trainees to observe social distancing, establishment of isolation centres, and the division of the trainees into smaller groups to ensure social distancing.

Other measures were the continuous monitoring of the trainees to ensure that the protocols are observed, regular fumigation, and adequate provision of face masks and personal protection equipment, for their use.

According to Mr Dery, as at 24th July 2020, the Region had zero record of Covid-19.

Advertisements