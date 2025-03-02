COVOG and ECOWAS Partner to Elevate Hygiene and Youth Empowerment in Accra Schools

In a bid to tackle hygiene gaps and inspire future entrepreneurs, the Coalition of Volunteering Organizations Ghana (COVOG) and the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre have launched a joint initiative across three Accra schools, including the Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf.

The program, which donated critical sanitation supplies and facilitated skills workshops, underscores a dual focus on immediate health needs and long-term youth empowerment.

The initiative comes as a lifeline for the Kwashieman Anglican B Primary and JHS, still recovering from a devastating December 2024 fire that destroyed classrooms and infrastructure. COVOG replaced lost waste bins, reinstating the school’s waste management system, while also distributing handwashing stations, sanitary pads, detergents, and water drums. For girls at the school, the provision of menstrual hygiene products is particularly transformative. “Many miss school during their periods. This support helps keep them in class,” said Anne Nyakoah Yeboah, the school’s health coordinator.

Beyond supplies, the project emphasized youth engagement through discussions on volunteerism and entrepreneurship. COVOG President Lilly Bright Tetteh linked waste management to job creation, urging students to view recycling as a economic opportunity. “Plastics can become baskets or bins—this isn’t just trash, it’s income,” added project coordinator Confidence Denkudi Adzo Fiatsi, highlighting Ghana’s burgeoning green economy.

This collaboration reflects a growing recognition of hygiene and education as intertwined pillars of development. By addressing menstrual equity, COVOG and ECOWAS confront a barrier that sidelined 1 in 10 Ghanaian girls from school pre-pandemic, per UNICEF data. Yet the initiative’s broader vision—turning waste into wealth—taps into a urgent need: Ghana’s youth unemployment rate, hovering near 12%, demands innovative solutions.

The focus on volunteerism also raises questions. While laudable, unpaid community work cannot substitute for robust public investment in sanitation infrastructure. For instance, Ghana’s 2021 Education Sector Report noted 30% of schools lack functional handwashing facilities—a gap NGOs alone cannot fill.

Moreover, the December 2024 fire incident (if accurately dated) points to systemic vulnerabilities in school safety protocols. While COVOG’s aid is timely, sustainable recovery requires government action on infrastructure standards.

Ultimately, the partnership models how regional bodies like ECOWAS can amplify grassroots efforts. Yet true progress hinges on scaling such programs into policy—ensuring every school has durable hygiene resources and that green jobs transition from theory to reality for Ghana’s youth.