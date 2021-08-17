Cowardice Of The Little Chap On Full Display Again

Having previously stayed on the sidelines and remotely deceived people like Prof. Avoke to forcefully enter the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) Council Chamber with the sole aim of childishly reinstating himself and some other dismissed officers of UEW; an incident which Prof. Avoke himself later regretted and accepted to have been naive in undertaking, it is hoped that anyone dealing with this coward will have this singular act of the greatest deception of the century in front of their minds (not back), in all aspects of their negotiations with him.

One wonders why this coward did not take up the position of Chairman of the UEW Council and do the ‘dirty’ job himself, but wasted time and resources to get a ‘clean’ and honest person to take up the position of Chairman of the UEW Council.

The God that has steered UEW through the turbulent times in the recent past to this period of relative peace, still reigns, and will surely see UEW through whatever awaits it from Thursday, 19th August, 2021, Insha Allah!

Nana, you are welcome peacefully and with open arms to UEW!

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)