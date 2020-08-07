Cowriehub, an online book marketing hub and e-commerce website, announced the launch of its new website with amazing and interesting books from Ghanaian Authors, with easy one-click shopping and many other amazing features.

With many authors in Ghana and Africa struggling to make a living from their passion, Cowriehub comes along to help the average author who has no influence or springboard to reap their investment of precious time and hard-earned money poured into writing and publishing their books.

Cowriehub is a book marketing hub that offers authors and publishers the services they need to give their books market visibility and sales.

By bringing local authors, publishers and diverse marketing consultants together, books are given their best chance at being sold.

Marketing services will be rendered by a long list of consultants, who will work with authors and publishers to guarantee more sales.

Cowriehub strongly believes that, every local author or publisher, has the right to achieve a bestseller as others anywhere in the world.

Cowriehub seeks to ease the burden of authors’ access to royalties from book purchases, with transparent reports of book sales.

Cowriehub also believes that every book reader has the right to easily know about, and purchase books written by local authors within their country of residence. Readers will be able to with a click, make purchases of books and have it expressly delivered to them anywhere in Ghana via Ghana Post EMS.

Cowriehub seeks to revolutionize the African book industry by giving authors and publishers the opportunity to offer their customers a pre order of their new releases. This they can do whilst simultaneously building market momentum months ahead of their official launch date.

Cowriehub is therefore looking to work with authors and publishers whose passion is to give their books the best chance of finding their way to readers in the marketplace.