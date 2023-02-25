CPA’s Kofi Kapito freed by Gender Based Court

A Gender-Based Court has acquitted and discharged Mr Kofi Owusu Hene aka Kofi Kapito, Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Protection Agency (CPA).

This was after it upheld a submission of no case filed by Kapito’s lawyers.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann held that the prosecution was unable to establish a case in relation to the charges preferred against Kapito.

The court, however, asked the complainant (Kapito’s brother’s wife) to seek redress at the High Court if the powers of any of the administrators were superior to hers.

Kapito was being held on charges of deprivation of the use of the property of a deceased person, engaging in domestic violence to wit economic abuse and causing unlawful damage.

He was accused of having deprived his late brother’s wife of a house the couple had jointly acquired at Ogbojo, near East Legon in Accra and he was said to have threatened to dispose of the property, which the deceased’s wife had an interest in.

Kapito denied the charges and he was granted bail by the court.

After the prosecution had closed its case before the court, Kapito filed a submission of no case.